Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases Shares of 4,201 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. 11,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,262. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

