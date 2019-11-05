Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 800 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $309.14. The company had a trading volume of 232,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,677. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $309.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

