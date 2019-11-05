Servcorp (ASX:SRV) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$4.10 ($2.91) and last traded at A$4.30 ($3.05), approximately 50,082 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.36 ($3.09).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $416.32 million and a PE ratio of 76.79.

About Servcorp (ASX:SRV)

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices; and coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. Its serviced offices include furnished CBD office suites with a receptionist, meeting rooms, IT infrastructure, and support services; and virtual offices provide services, facilities, and IT to businesses.

