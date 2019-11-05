Serengeti Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Godaddy accounts for about 1.0% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,523 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,369,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,096,000 after acquiring an additional 436,616 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,042,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after acquiring an additional 129,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,660,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,770,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 3,070.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,877 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,417. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.05, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $52,921.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,543.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $28,224.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,524,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,351 shares of company stock worth $469,536. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Godaddy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

