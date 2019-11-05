Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Capitalization Tops $528,015.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $528,015.00 and approximately $62,897.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00220796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.01483238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.