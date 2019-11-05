Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.29. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 68,062 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SENS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on Senseonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow acquired 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at $151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 40,551.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

