Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNH. Bank of America initiated coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Senior Housing Properties Trust stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,048,000 after buying an additional 717,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,260,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,235,000 after buying an additional 761,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 398,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,463,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,645,000 after buying an additional 123,707 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

