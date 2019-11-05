Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Set at $18.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Select Medical stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 9,344 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $161,277.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $54,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,138 shares of company stock worth $1,568,360. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 79.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

