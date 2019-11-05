SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price (up previously from GBX 755 ($9.87)) on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 797.58 ($10.42).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 843.40 ($11.02) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 811.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 749.93. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 842.20 ($11.00). The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

