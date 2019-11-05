Sealink Travel Group (ASX:SLK) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.31

Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$5.31 ($3.77) and last traded at A$5.19 ($3.68), with a volume of 327681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$5.22 ($3.70).

The firm has a market cap of $677.76 million and a PE ratio of 24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.92.

Sealink Travel Group Company Profile (ASX:SLK)

SeaLink Travel Group Limited operates as a tourism and transport company in Australia. The company operates through Kangaroo Island SeaLink, Captain Cook Cruises, and SeaLink Queensland segments. It provides cruises, ferry, and charter services on Sydney Harbour, Swan River and on the Murray River; passenger, vehicle, and freight ferry services between Kangaroo Island and the South Australian mainland; and resort accommodation, restaurants, touring, and ferry services on Fraser Island, Queensland.

