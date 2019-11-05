Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Shares Down 0.1%

Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 825 ($10.78), approximately 37,433 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 95,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 826 ($10.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of $609.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 16.80, a current ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 824.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 762.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Scottish Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -2.59%.

In other Scottish Investment Trust news, insider Neil Rogan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,380 ($64,523.72).

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

