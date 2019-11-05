Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 22,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of KBR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $145,127.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.18. 785,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,124. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.