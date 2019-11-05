Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 149,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.7% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 134.8% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 26,344 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

GIS stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $51.35. 881,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,842. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

