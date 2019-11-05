Sciencast Management LP Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Chevron by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 74,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Chevron by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Chevron by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.77. 2,127,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,629. The company has a market capitalization of $220.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

