Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 7,374 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 28.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 987,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,549,000 after purchasing an additional 150,998 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNC traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 63,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

