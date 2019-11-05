Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 14,200 LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in LiveRamp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in LiveRamp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $44,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,380 over the last three months. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RAMP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 323.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

