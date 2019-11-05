Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,638 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RP. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RealPage by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,504,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RealPage by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,149,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,899,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,158,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 221,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $3,173,177.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,504,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,656,790.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $11,964,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $72,434,422.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 712,667 shares of company stock valued at $43,937,476. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

