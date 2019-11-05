Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

SWM traded up $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 509,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,761. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.58. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

