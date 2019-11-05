SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,258.00

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,258 ($42.57) and last traded at GBX 3,235 ($42.27), with a volume of 182413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,120 ($40.77).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,155 ($41.23) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($45.86) price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,080.78 ($40.26).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,034.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,996.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47.

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 40,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,150 ($41.16), for a total value of £1,265,827.50 ($1,654,027.83).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

