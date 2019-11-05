ScanSource (SCSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. ScanSource has set its Q1 2020 guidance at $0.70-0.75 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.70-$0.75 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.63 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ScanSource stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $830.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.95. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
