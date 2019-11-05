SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) CEO Sells $44,540.00 in Stock

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,499.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 16th, George Lista sold 2,500 shares of SB One Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $59,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, George Lista sold 2,600 shares of SB One Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.10, for a total transaction of $4,792,060.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, George Lista sold 2,500 shares of SB One Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $55,850.00.

SBBX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,169. SB One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $211.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

