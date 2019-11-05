Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives $14.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several research firms have commented on SSL. Citigroup raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 1,145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sasol by 750.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSL stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 285,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sasol has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

