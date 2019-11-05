Saria Tseng Sells 2,948 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $470,589.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,683,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Friday, October 18th, Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $918,977.55.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Saria Tseng sold 5,402 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.81, for a total value of $825,479.62.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $162.58. 395,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.60 and a 200 day moving average of $143.28. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.