Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.78.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SC. ValuEngine downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Santander downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.33%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

