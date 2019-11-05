Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Outperform

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price objective on Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.95.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.72. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,640,000.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

