Sandy Spring Bank Sells 10,259 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 154,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,337,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 186,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,261,000 after buying an additional 28,409 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.50. 4,770,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,399,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

