Sandy Spring Bank Has $6.33 Million Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,755. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

