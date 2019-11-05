Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.64 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in 3M by 3,427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in 3M by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,384,000 after acquiring an additional 124,665 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3M by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,840,000 after acquiring an additional 94,863 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $175.18. 981,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,584. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.05. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

