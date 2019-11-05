Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.64 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in 3M by 3,427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in 3M by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,384,000 after acquiring an additional 124,665 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3M by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,840,000 after acquiring an additional 94,863 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $175.18. 981,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,584. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.05. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.
Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
