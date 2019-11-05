Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $36,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,836,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,668,000 after buying an additional 162,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after buying an additional 1,329,336 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,312,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,527 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $81.54. 137,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,021. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

