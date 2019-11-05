Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

SDT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,504. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 61.69%.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

