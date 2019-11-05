SaluS (SLS) Price Hits $8.20 on Exchanges

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for $8.20 or 0.00087614 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. SaluS has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $129.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00040210 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00066458 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,322.19 or 0.99547038 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000572 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002036 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000366 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.