Sally Beauty (SBH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBH stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. 107,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, Director John A. Miller bought 40,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $494,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,369.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marshall E. Eisenberg bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,924.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 51,500 shares of company stock worth $625,675. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.