salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 43,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 63,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $184.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.74.

salesforce.com stock opened at $157.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.69, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,305,726.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $225,887.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,519 shares of company stock worth $39,844,277. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

