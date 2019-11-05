SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $144.44. 347,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $1,284,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,776,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,953,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,832,000 after purchasing an additional 598,299 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,002,000 after purchasing an additional 204,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

