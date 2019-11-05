Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RUTH. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $731.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 44.10%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.