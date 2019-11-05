Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 45,698 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $70,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.79. The stock had a trading volume of 173,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,248. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

