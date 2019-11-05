Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,232,281 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,784,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,232,281 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of AT&T worth $218,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.04. 1,055,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,947,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

