Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 24,522 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $92,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $123,576,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 774.9% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,225,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,455 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 61.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,604,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $55,410,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 711.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,685 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,744. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

