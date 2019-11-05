Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,688,966 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $100,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,253 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $662,915,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,985,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $569,573,000 after purchasing an additional 915,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,727,422 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,658. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.