Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $74.63 Million Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,996,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,779 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.88% of Store Capital worth $74,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Store Capital by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,550,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,045,000 after buying an additional 3,103,657 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Store Capital by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,339,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after buying an additional 1,813,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Store Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,124,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,654,000 after buying an additional 1,512,668 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,688,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Store Capital by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 969,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,185,000 after buying an additional 618,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $72,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,721.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STOR traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,679. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James set a $39.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

