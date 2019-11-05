Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Hasbro worth $80,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2,106.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.27. 77,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,066. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.84 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.48.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

