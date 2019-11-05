Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $45.36 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,070.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $791,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

