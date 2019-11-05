Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. 579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,387. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $791,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,060,070.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUSHA. ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.