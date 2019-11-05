Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUSHB. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

