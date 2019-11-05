RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.20 ($59.53).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

