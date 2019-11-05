ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.27. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

