Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.28. 1,420,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $89.48 and a 1 year high of $131.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,651 shares in the company, valued at $91,464,684.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,518 shares of company stock worth $5,351,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

