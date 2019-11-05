Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,648 Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Consol Energy by 56.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 759,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after purchasing an additional 274,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Consol Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consol Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 142,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Consol Energy by 32.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102,268 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

CEIX stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Consol Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $367.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. Consol Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $350.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CEIX shares. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.