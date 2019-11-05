Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $56,000 Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in PAR Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 282,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 111.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 93,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $31,155.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,080,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $27,237.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,287,033 shares in the company, valued at $53,150,646.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,714 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.74 million, a PE ratio of -84.10 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $29.77.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

