Royal Bank of Canada Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Nautilus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLS. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $50.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

In other Nautilus news, Director M Carl Johnson III acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital raised Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

